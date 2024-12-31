Delhi weather: IMD predicts a cold last day of the year; min temp 9.6 degree Celsius

Delhi experienced a chilly morning on Tuesday, with the India Meteorological Department predicting a 'cold day' ahead. The minimum temperature was recorded at 9.6 degrees Celsius, 2.6 degrees above normal. On Monday, the minimum temperature was 10.3 degrees Celsius.

The weather department forecasted a 'cold day' with dense fog in most areas during the early morning. Clear skies are expected later, while smog or shallow fog may develop in the evening and night. The maximum temperature is expected to be 15 degrees Celsius.

Related Articles

A 'cold day' is defined when the minimum temperature is under 10 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature is at least 4.5 degrees below normal. It is also considered a 'cold day' when the minimum temperature is below 4 degrees Celsius. The Met office expects similar conditions in the coming days.

At 9 am, the air quality was recorded at 248, falling in the 'poor' category. Data from the Sameer app showed that out of 31 monitoring stations, five recorded air quality in the 'severe' category with AQI crossing 400. These stations are Jahangirpuri, Nehru Nagar, Patparganj, Vivek Vihar, and Wazirpur.

The 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) was 173 in the 'moderate' category at 4 pm on Monday. An AQI between 0 and 50 is 'good,' 51 and 100 'satisfactory,' 101 and 200 'moderate,' 201 and 300 'poor,' 301 and 400 'very poor,' and 401 and 500 'severe.'