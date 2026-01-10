Delhi weather update: National capital shivers at 4.2°C amid pollution woes, IMD predicts dense fog

Delhi shivered through its coldest morning of the ongoing winter season on Saturday, as temperatures dipped sharply across the city, making for a biting start to the day.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the minimum temperature in the national capital fell to 4.2 degrees Celsius — 2.7 notches below the seasonal average. This is the lowest minimum recorded in Delhi so far this winter.

While the cold was intense, it was not unprecedented. The last time Delhi saw a colder January morning was on January 15, 2024, when the mercury plunged to 3.3 degrees Celsius, triggering cold wave conditions across the capital.

Weather stations across the city reflected the widespread chill. Safdarjung, the city’s base station, recorded a minimum of 4.2 degrees Celsius. Palam and Ayanagar logged 4.5 degrees Celsius each, Lodhi Road reported 4.7 degrees Celsius, while the Ridge station recorded 5.3 degrees Celsius — pointing to a sharp and uniform drop in temperatures.

Saturday’s reading came a day after Friday marked the second-coldest morning of the season, with the minimum temperature dropping to 4.6 degrees Celsius. Earlier in the winter, December 4 and 5 had recorded the season’s third-lowest minimum at 5.6 degrees Celsius, followed closely by December 1, when the temperature stood at 5.7 degrees Celsius.

The IMD has forecast dense fog during the day, raising the likelihood of poor visibility, particularly during early morning hours. Relative humidity was recorded at 100 per cent at 9 am, adding to the bone-chilling feel and damp conditions experienced by residents stepping out early.

Compounding the discomfort was Delhi’s worsening air quality. At 9 am on Saturday, the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the ‘very poor’ category, with a reading of 366, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). As per CPCB standards, an AQI between 301 and 400 falls in the ‘very poor’ category, while readings above 401 are considered ‘severe’.

With dense fog, bitter cold and polluted air converging, Delhi residents are bracing for another harsh winter day, as weather conditions continue to test daily routines and early morning travel.