‘Democracy is now in exile’: Sheikh Hasina slams Yunus ahead of Bangladesh elections 

With Bangladesh’s general elections weeks away, former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina launched a fierce attack on interim leader Muhammad Yunus, calling him a “corrupt, power-hungry traitor” and urging citizens to overthrow what she described as a “foreign-serving puppet regime.”

Hasina accused Yunus — now Chief Adviser to the Interim Government — of destroying the country’s foundations. “The murderous fascist Yunus, a usurer, a money launderer, a plunderer, and a corrupt, power-hungry traitor, has bled our nation dry with his all-consuming paradigms, staining the soul of our motherland,” she said.

Hasina, who was forced to flee the country in August 2024 following violent protests, claimed she was “forcibly ousted” in a conspiracy. “Though I am the people's representative directly elected, the nation has been plunged into an age of terror, merciless, relentless, and suffocating. Democracy is now in exile,” she said.

She called on citizens to unite in the spirit of the Liberation War and resist the interim government. “The brave sons and daughters of Bangladesh must defend and restore the Constitution written in the blood of martyrs.”

The Awami League, Bangladesh’s oldest political party, remains banned from contesting the February 12 elections, after its registration was suspended in 2025. Hasina described the party as a “defender of Bangladesh’s proud traditions of political and religious pluralism.”

She further urged all democratic forces to unite and take a “solemn oath” to rebuild a humane and welfare-oriented democratic state. “At this darkest time for our countrymen and women, we reaffirm our determination to help you restore the thriving homeland that was snatched away from you.”

The charged remarks come amid mounting tensions in Bangladesh, with international observers raising concerns about the credibility of the upcoming vote and India withdrawing diplomats’ families over security fears.

(With inputs from ANI)