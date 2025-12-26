DGCA panel submits confidential report on IndiGo’s mass flight disruptions

A four-member enquiry committee constituted by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to probe IndiGo’s large-scale operational disruptions earlier this month has submitted its report to Director General Faiz Ahmed Kidwai, an official said.

The DGCA confirmed that the enquiry panel, headed by Joint Director General Sanjay K Bramhane, submitted its findings on December 26 evening. “The report is confidential,” the regulator said, without disclosing details of the conclusions or recommendations.

Besides Bramhane, the committee comprised Deputy Director General Amit Gupta, senior flight operations inspector Kapil Manglik, and flight operations inspector Lokesh Rampal.

The committee was set up on December 5 after IndiGo faced widespread flight delays and cancellations across its network, beginning in late November 2025. At the time, the DGCA said it had issued repeated directions and advance instructions to the airline to ensure timely preparedness for implementing revised flight duty time limitation (FDTL) rules. Despite this, the regulator observed that IndiGo struggled to accurately forecast crew availability, conduct training on time and realign flight rosters, triggering a cascading impact on operations.

According to the DGCA, the disruptions escalated into daily cancellations of 170-200 flights, severely affecting passengers and overall network integrity. Data reviewed by the regulator also showed that IndiGo recorded the highest number of flight cancellations in November compared to other domestic airlines, pointing to possible gaps in internal oversight, operational preparedness and compliance planning.

During a review meeting convened by the DGCA in the first week of December, IndiGo acknowledged that it had failed to anticipate actual crew requirements under the revised FDTL norms. The airline admitted that significant planning and assessment gaps existed in implementing the new rules, which directly contributed to the scale of the disruptions.

The committee was initially asked to submit its report within 15 days. However, it later sought additional time, citing the need to analyse extensive data submitted by the airline. The DGCA approved the request and extended the deadline to December 26, 2025.

As part of its mandate, the panel examined IndiGo’s flight cancellations and operational challenges, including issues related to planning, crew management and regulatory oversight. The DGCA has not yet indicated the next course of action following the submission of the report.