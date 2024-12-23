Dy CM Ajit Pawar spills beans on Maharashtra cabinet shuffle: 'Some are happy, some not'

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar spilled the beans on the recent Maharashtra cabinet shuffle. During an address in Baramati, Pawar acknowledged the high number of ministers and restrictions in allocating portfolios to each of them.

He said that some of the Mahayuti members are obviously not happy with the portfolio allocation. His comments came a day after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis allocated cabinet portfolios.

At present, the Maharashtra cabinet comprises 42 ministers, including 36 cabinet ministers and 6 ministers of state. "As the number of ministers is high, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to give each minister a portfolio. Obviously, some are happy and some are not," Pawar said at an event.

He added that he would take the charge of the Finance ministry on Monday. The Deputy CM further said that work on many projects had to be stopped temporarily after the model code of conduct kicked in for the assembly elections in November this year.

"We had received various letters regarding pending projects. Give us some time, every work will be completed," Pawar added. He added that pending works will begin as soon as the ministers take charge of their respective ministries.

Maharashtra cabinet shuffle

On December 21, Fadnavis allocated portfolios to his council of ministers. He retained the key Home Department and will also oversee the Energy, Law and Judiciary, General Administration, and Information and Publicity departments.

Deputy CM Eknath Shinde has been given the Urban Development, Housing, and the Public Works Department (Public Enterprises). Ajit Pawar, on the other hand, will handle Finance and Planning. He has also been given the additional charge of the Excise Department.

State BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule got Revenue; Girish Mahajan allotted Water Resources (Vidarbha, Tapi, Konkan Development Corporation) and Disaster Management; Nitesh Rane has been given the Fisheries and Ports Department; Uday Samant has been given the Industries and Marathi Language Department; and Narhari Zirwal has been allotted the Food and Drug Administration and Special Assistance Departments.