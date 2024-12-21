Maharashtra portfolios: Fadnavis keeps Home, 3 ministries for Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar gets Finance & Excise

Putting rest to all speculations, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on December 21 allocated portfolios to his council of ministers, retaining the key Home department. In addition to Home, Fadnavis will oversee the Energy, Law and Judiciary, General Administration, and Information and Publicity departments, according to an official statement.
Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has been given responsibility for Urban Development, Housing, and the Public Works Department (Public Enterprises), while Ajit Pawar, the other Deputy Chief Minister, will handle Finance and Planning. Pawar has been alloted the additional charge of the Excise Department.
The portfolio allocation came after the conclusion of the week-long winter session of the state Legislature. The swearing-in of 39 ministers occurred on December 15, ahead of the session, while Fadnavis and his two deputies took office on December 5.
The Mahayuti alliance, consisting of the BJP, NCP and Shiv Sena, triumphed in the November 20 assembly elections, securing 230 out of 288 seats.
Portfolios allocated to BJP ministers are:
Shiv Sena ministers were assigned these portfolios:
Portfolios for NCP ministers are as follows:
Among the Ministers of State, Shiv Sena’s Ashish Jaiswal has been assigned Finance and Planning, Agriculture, Relief and Rehabilitation, Law and Judiciary and Labour. BJP’s Madhuri Misal will handle Urban Development, Transport, Social Justice, Medical Education, Minorities Development and Aukaf.Pankaj Bhoyar (BJP) will oversee Home (Rural), Housing, School Education, Cooperation, and Mining. BJP’s Meghana Bordikar has been given Public Health and Family Welfare, Water Supply and Sanitation, Energy, Women and Child Development, and Public Works (Public Enterprises).
(With inputs from PTI)
