E20’s roots trace back to 2001 as RTI reveals Vajpayee-era push for ethanol fuel

The ethanol-blended petrol programme, often credited as a Modi-era push, actually began during Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s tenure. According to an exclusive India Today report, government records accessed through an RTI show that the roots of E20 fuel policy trace back over two decades — well before its nationwide rollout in 2022.

Advertisement

India Today TV accessed nine critical notifications from the Petroleum Ministry that chart the journey of ethanol blending — from pilot projects in 2001 to the full-scale E20 rollout.

The first formal notification, dated September 3, 2002, under the Vajpayee government, confirmed that ethanol-blended fuel was already being piloted in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh by mid-2001. It stated: “With a view to give boost to the agriculture sector and decrease environmental pollution, the Government of India has been considering for quite some time the supply of ethanol-doped petrol in the country.”

By June 2001, three pilot projects were underway, blending 5% ethanol with petrol at select retail outlets. After consulting automakers, sugar industry bodies, and state governments, the Centre deemed the blend technically and commercially viable.

Advertisement

An expert group under the Centre for High Technology also examined ethanol logistics and the use of ETBE (Ethyl Tertiary Butyl Ether) in refineries. Based on its recommendations, a January 2003 order mandated 5% blending in nine states and four Union Territories.

The policy expanded further under the UPA. A 2004 notification brought Uttarakhand into the fold, and a 2006 order extended blending to 10 more states, bringing the programme to 19 states and four UTs.

A major milestone came on January 3, 2013, when the UPA invoked the Essential Commodities Act to direct oil companies to retail petrol with up to 10% ethanol — establishing ethanol as a national fuel strategy for the first time.

The Modi government picked up pace with a February 5, 2019 notification mandating 10% ethanol blending (E10) across 29 states and five UTs starting April 1, 2019. This formalised the 2013 vision and empowered future scale-ups.

Advertisement

On March 22, 2021, ethanol (E100) was legally recognised as a transport fuel, and by June, the government authorised blending up to 20%. A December 2022 order mandated the rollout of E20 from December 15, 2022.

The disclosures come amid criticism of E20 fuel. Some vehicle owners have reported mileage drops and compatibility issues, especially in pre-2023 models. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, facing what he calls a “paid political campaign,” maintains that the fuel is safe and approved by regulators and automakers.