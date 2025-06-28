A resounding “Bharat Mata ki Jai” echoed across the International Space Station (ISS) as Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla’s space odyssey as the dawn of a new era and the first stride towards Mission Gaganyaan, India’s ambitious human spaceflight programme.

“Shubhanshu, today you are the farthest from the land of India, but the closest to the hearts of every Indian,” the prime minister told Shukla in a video link conversation with the astronaut, who is orbiting the Earth at an altitude of 400 km.

Modi noted that Shukla’s name itself carries the word shubh (auspicious), symbolising an auspicious beginning for India’s human spaceflight journey.

The 18-minute interaction culminated in chants of “Bharat Mata ki Jai,” with the Prime Minister raising the slogan, echoed by Shukla aboard the space station.

I had a wonderful conversation with Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla as he shared his experiences from the International Space Station. Watch the special interaction! https://t.co/MoMR5ozRRA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 28, 2025

Shukla shared that his voyage was “not my journey alone but also our country’s,” adding that he was soaking up “new experiences like a sponge.”

“Everything is different here,” he said, describing life in microgravity. “We trained for a year and I learnt about different systems… but after coming here, everything changed… Here, even small things are different because there is no gravity in space… Sleeping here is a big challenge… It takes some time to get used to this environment.”

The astronaut said the space station circles the Earth 16 times a day, treating him to as many sunrises and sunsets. “Right now, we are travelling at a speed of 28,000 kilometres per hour. This speed reflects how fast our nation is progressing and now, we must go even beyond this,” he said.

Shukla reached the ISS on June 26 along with three other astronauts as part of the commercial Axiom-4 mission for a 14-day stay dedicated to science experiments.

“When I saw India for the first time from space it appeared much larger and grander than on the map,” he told Modi. “You can truly feel the sense of oneness — there are no borders, no lines. It feels as if this entire Earth is our home and we are all its citizens.”

Modi told the Lucknow-born astronaut that his mission would energise India’s march towards Viksit Bharat (developed India). “We have to take Mission Gaganyaan forward. We must build our own space station. And we must ensure that an Indian astronaut lands on the Moon,” the prime minister said. “Your experiences will play a crucial role in all these future missions. I am confident that you are diligently recording every bit of your experience.”

Shukla emphasised that his travel was not just a personal milestone but a collective achievement for India. The prime minister said his feat would inspire countless young Indians. “I am confident that this will become a source of great inspiration. It has been a true pleasure speaking with you today,” Modi said.

Shukla revealed that he had carried aboard the space station some quintessential Indian treats — gajar ka halwa, moong dal halwa and aam ras (mango nectar) — which his fellow astronauts relished.

The International Space Station currently hosts 11 astronauts from six countries.

(With inputs from PTI)