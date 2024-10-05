EaseMyTrip resumes flight bookings to Maldives amid improved bilateral ties with India

The travel tech platform EaseMyTrip announced on Friday that it has resumed flight bookings to the Maldives, a move prompted by improved diplomatic relations between India and the island nation.

The company had previously suspended bookings in January following a diplomatic row that escalated after remarks made by Maldivian ministers regarding Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a June statement, EaseMyTrip CEO Nishant Pitti addressed the controversy surrounding the suspension, revealing that "some bookings did occur" between May 16-26, but the company acted promptly to remove them amid backlash, particularly from the Kerala Congress on social media platform X.

The escalated tensions earlier this year were primarily due to derogatory comments made by Maldivian officials regarding Modi after his visit to Lakshadweep.

On Friday, Pitti highlighted the positive developments in India-Maldives bilateral ties, stating, "Basis positive developments in mending India-Maldives bilateral ties, by both governments, we are resuming bookings to the Maldives."

He emphasised that this decision followed careful consideration and constructive dialogue with a delegation from the Maldives Ministry of Tourism during their recent visit to India.

“Being a nation-first company, we are always in alignment with our government and support their vision. Resuming bookings to the Maldives is a progressive step towards renewed friendship and shared goals of enhancing tourism,” Pitti added.