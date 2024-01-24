ED summons Sanjay Raut's younger bother Sandeep Raut in 'Khichdi scam' case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut's younger bother Sandeep Raut in connection with 'Khichdi scam' during Covid-19, news agency PTI reported on Wednesday.

The ED is probing money laundering angle in alleged irregularities that took place while giving contracts by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for providing 'khichdi' to migrants during the COVID-19. The central agency has already arrested Shiv Sena (UBT) functionary Suraj Chavan.

Two days ago, the ED claimed that the "proceeds of crime" received by Chavan were used to buy properties and for investment in dairy business. The special PMLA court in Mumbai extended Chavan's ED custody till January 25. He later moved the Bombay High Court claiming his arrest was illegal and also challenged the legality and validity of the order passed by a special court here granting his custody to the ED on January 18.

Chavan, who is a core committee member of the Yuva Sena, youth wing of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), was arrested on January 17 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after he was questioned at the agency's office. He is said to be a close associate of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray.

The money laundering case against Chavan stems from an FIR of the Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW). According to police, alleged irregularities took place while giving contracts by the BMC for providing 'khichdi' to migrants during the Covid.

The probe agency said for the supply of khichdi packets, an amount of Rs. 8.64 crore was transferred by the BMC in the bank account of Force One Multi Services (which was given the work order for khichdi).

The investigation conducted under PMLA revealed that Force One Multi Services has generated the "proceeds of crime" of around Rs 3.64 crore, of which Rs 1.25 crore were diverted to the personal bank account of Chavan and Rs 10 lakh to the bank account of his partnership firm - Fire Fighters Enterprises, the ED claimed.In this manner, accused Chavan wrongfully acquired the "proceeds of crime" to the tune of Rs 1.35 crore, it alleged.

(With inputs frrom PTI)

