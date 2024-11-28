ED team attacked during raids in a cyber fraud case in Delhi, one officer injured

In a shocking incident on Thursday, an Enforcement Directorate (ED) team conducting raids in southwest Delhi's Bijwasan area was attacked while investigating a money laundering case linked to cyber fraud. An Enforcement Officer was slightly injured in the attack but received first aid and is continuing his search duties, according to officials.

The ED has been probing a case associated with the PPPYL cyber app fraud, leading to the registration of a First Information Report (FIR). The alleged perpetrators, including Ashok Sharma and his brother, confronted the ED officials during the operation. Following the attack, an FIR was filed, and sources confirmed that the situation was brought under control.

According to ED sources, cyber crimes such as phishing scams, QR code cheating, and part-time job scams have surged across the country. Collaborating with the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (i4C) and the Financial Intelligence Unit of India (FIU-IND), the agency analyzed thousands of reported incidents. Investigations revealed that illicit funds were funnelled into approximately 15,000 mule accounts.

The scheme involved obtaining debit and credit cards to remit money to virtual accounts on the UAE-based Pyypl Payment Aggregator. These funds were subsequently used to purchase cryptocurrency. The operation is believed to be orchestrated by dubious chartered accountants, and searches related to the case are ongoing, according to ED sources.

(With PTI inputs)