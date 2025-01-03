Ekta Sthal, Vijay Ghat among sites shortlisted for Manmohan Singh's memorial, family to be informed soon: Report

Union Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs officials identified 3 potential sites for former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's memorial at a meeting on Thursday afternoon. The shortlisted sites are Ekta Sthal, Vijay Ghat, and Rashtriya Smriti Sthal.

On December 26, Manmohan Singh passed away at AIIMS Delhi at the age of 92.

Related Articles

Urban Development Secretary K Srinivas will soon inform the late former PM's family about the proposed sites, The Indian Express reported citing sources.

Ekta Sthal is the home to former President Giani Zail Singh's samadhi whereas Vijay Ghat houses the memorial of India's second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri. Rashtriya Smriti Sthal, on the other hand, is a designated memorial complex for leaders who have passed away.

While Vijay Ghat is situated on the main Ring Road near Rajghat, the Ekta Sthal lies between first Prime Minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru's samadhi Shanti Van and Vijay Ghat. Rashtriya Smriti Sthal is located near the Ekta Sthal.

Land for the former PM's memorial will be allocated after the establishment of a trust. Manmohan Singh's family would be asked to nominate members for the trust.

A week earlier, the Centre agreed to Congress' request for a memorial for Manmohan Singh.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP from Wayanad Priyanka Gandhi Vadra condemned the BJP-led NDA government for conducting the former PM's last rites at Delhi's Nigambodh Ghat.

The Congress also proposed holding Singh's cremation at a site suitable for constructing a memorial. BJP national president and Union minister JP Nadda said they already identified potential locations for a memorial and communicated the same to Singh's family.

He also accused the Congress of spreading misleading information. Previously, the Congress suggested giving space within the Shakti Sthal complex, the location of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's memorial. This location and Kisan Ghat are close to the Rajghat.

The Union Home Ministry also said that Amit Shah discussed the matter with Singh's family members and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. The ministry said while space for a memorial would be allocated soon, immediate funeral rituals could proceed.

The ministry added that the process will involve establishing a trust and formally designating the space.