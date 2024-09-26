Essar arm ties up with Sterlite Copper for 'green' logistics

Sterlite Copper, a Vedanta Group company, has tied up with GreenLine Mobility Solutions to operate trucks powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG). The move will considerably decarbonize the transportation operations of Sterlite Copper.

The LNG trucks, which run on technology developed by GreenLine Mobility were flagged-off at the Sterlite Copper plant in Silvassa. These LNG vehicles will transport finished goods to the northern region, utilising a reverse logistics model. The ‘green fuel’ trucks are capable of carrying a 40-tonne payload and can travel up to 1,200 kilometers on a single tank.

According to GreenLine Mobility, an Essar group company, says its technology will not only enhance logistics efficiency, but also significantly reduce carbon emissions.

"Our partnership with Sterlite Copper marks an important milestone in our commitment to sustainable logistics," said Anand Mimani, CEO, GreenLine Mobility Solutions, adding, “By integrating our LNG technology into their operations, we not only enhance our service offerings but also set a standard for decarbonisation in the transportation sector. Together, we are taking significant steps towards a cleaner, greener future."

GreenLine claims its LNG-powered trucks reduce carbon dioxide emissions by up to 30% and significantly lower other emissions compared to traditional diesel trucks.

