India-EU push to close FTA talks by year-end as Brussels meetings set new strategic tone

India and the European Union have pushed their long-running free trade talks back to the centre of their partnership, reaffirming a shared goal to conclude negotiations on the FTA by the end of this year. Meeting in Brussels, the two sides also aligned themselves on a vision for a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific, while stressing respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity and the peaceful resolution of disputes.

The agenda reflected a wider geopolitical landscape, with both sides underscoring the need for a “comprehensive, just and lasting peace” in Ukraine and reiterating support for the ‘Peace Plan for Gaza’ amid the ongoing crisis.

These discussions took place at the 11th India-EU Foreign Policy and Security Consultations and the Sixth Strategic Partnership Review Meeting held on November 18 and 19. The Ministry of External Affairs and the EU detailed the outcomes in a joint statement on Tuesday.

The talks covered economic security, resilient supply chains, trade and investment, the Global Gateway initiative, the India-EU Connectivity Partnership and the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), alongside cooperation in innovation and science and technology.

According to the joint statement, “The two sides reaffirmed the shared ambition to conclude negotiations on the Free Trade Agreement by the end of this year and to accelerate negotiations on the Investment Protection agreement and the agreement on Geographical Indications.”

Both sides also highlighted progress under the India-EU Trade and Technology Council and said they looked forward to the next TTC Ministerial Meeting in Brussels in 2026.

The consultations also addressed wider global and regional issues, including humanitarian relief, disaster resilience, and cooperation within the multilateral system. The EU and India “took note of India’s upcoming BRICS chairship in 2026 and noted substantial points of convergence on global issues to be further explored.”

Counterterrorism remained a strong point of agreement, with the statement noting that both sides “unequivocally condemned terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism.”

The two sides reiterated their commitment to a rules-based international order and said their exchanges emphasised sovereignty, territorial integrity and peaceful dispute resolution.

(With inputs from PTI)