‘Everything didn’t go well': CDS Anil Chauhan says Op Sindoor prompted Pakistan to bring in 27th amendment 

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan on Friday said that Operation Sindoor compelled Pakistan to rush through constitutional amendments, indicating that the operation exposed serious shortcomings in the country’s defence framework.

Speaking at the Pune Public Policy Festival, General Chauhan said the hurried changes reflected deficiencies identified by Pakistan following the operation.

“The changes which have been brought about in Pakistan, including the constitutional amendment done hurriedly, are actually an acknowledgement of the fact that everything didn't go well for them in this operation. They found a lot of shortcomings and deficiencies,” said General Chauhan.

He clarified that Operation Sindoor has not concluded and is currently paused.

Referring to Pakistan’s constitutional amendment, the CDS said that while the changes formally pertain to the constitution of federal customs courts, they have also triggered a major restructuring of Pakistan’s higher defence organisation. The amendment to Article 243 of Pakistan’s Constitution has resulted in the abolition of the post of Chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee.

However, General Chauhan noted that Pakistan has indicated the Chief of Defence Force (CDF) can be appointed only by the Chief of Army Staff—an approach that runs counter to the principle of joint military command.

He said another significant change is the creation of a National Strategy Command, which could work to Pakistan’s advantage from a strategic standpoint. The establishment of an Army Rocket Forces Command, he added, could further strengthen Pakistan’s conventional and strategic capabilities. Together, these changes have effectively concentrated power within Pakistan’s military structure.

Under the revised arrangement, General Chauhan said Pakistan’s Army Chief will now oversee land operations, joint operations with the Navy and Air Force through the CDF, as well as strategic and nuclear responsibilities. The addition of the Rocket Forces Command, he said, underscores a land-centric approach in Pakistan’s military thinking.

Clarifying the term “strategic forces”, the CDS said it primarily refers to nuclear forces or nuclear weapons. He added that Operation Sindoor has underlined the importance of drawing and incorporating operational lessons, particularly in the context of higher defence organisation.

Referring to the Uri surgical strikes, the Doklam and Galwan standoffs, the Balakot air strike and Operation Sindoor, General Chauhan said the Indian armed forces have often operated under situation-specific command arrangements.

He said India is now moving towards a uniform command structure.

“What we are now working towards is evolving a standardised system that will be applicable across all contingencies,” the Chief of Defence Staff said.

On the proposed joint theatre commands, General Chauhan said the Union government has extended the deadline for completing the exercise until May 30, 2026. He added that the armed forces are working to put the structure in place well before the deadline and that the process is now in its final stages.

(With inputs from PTI)