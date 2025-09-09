Rabi Laxmi Chitrakar, the wife of former Nepal Prime Minister Jhalanath Khanal, has died after her home in Dallu was set ablaze during violent protests sweeping the country. Local outlet Khabar Hub reported that she was rushed to Kirtipur Burn Hospital in critical condition but succumbed to her injuries.

Advertisement

The incident came as Gen-Z-led protests entered their second day, escalating despite the government's withdrawal of the controversial ban on social media platforms. Demonstrators intensified their demands, calling not just for former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's resignation but also for the government’s complete dismissal. PM Oli resigned after protests dramatically escalated on Tuesday.

The demonstrators attacked private residences of several top politicians, including President Ramchandra Paudel, and vandalising the parliament. The students-led protests reflected the growing public anger with the political class over a range of issues, including a ban on social media and alleged corruption.

Oli stepped down shortly after hundreds of agitators entered his office shouting slogans demanding his resignation for the death of at least 19 people in police action during the protests on Monday. In his resignation letter to President Paudel, Oli cited the "extraordinary circumstances" facing Nepal and said he is quitting to pave the way for a "constitutional and political" resolution of the current situation.

Advertisement

Hours before Oli's resignation, the protesters set on fire the Nepalese leader's private house in Balkot, and attacked residences of former prime minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Communication minister Prithvi Subba Gurung, former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak among others. The protesters also attacked the private residence of President paudel.

The agitators under the banner of Gen Z, shouted slogans such as "KP Chor, Desh Chhod" (KP thief, leave the country) and "Take Action Against Corrupt Leaders". Protesters also torched the residence of former home minister Ramesh Lekhak at Naikap in Kathmandu, just a day after he resigned from his post.

(With inputs from PTI)