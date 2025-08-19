'Explore new Quad, can't rely on US': Ex-army chief says India must diversify alliances

Former Army Chief General MM Naravane has called for an urgent recalibration of India's national security doctrine, citing growing geopolitical instability and deteriorating relations with the United States. "The global order is once again in a state of flux overtaken by multiple crisis that have shattered all convictions and exposed new vulnerabilities," Naravane said in a video for ThePrint. "In this altered landscape, India must urgently recalibrate its national security policy and defense architecture to meet the demands of a more volatile multipolar world."

He warned that the US has turned "inward and belligerent," launching a tariff war and hosting Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir despite "nuclear threats from American soil." Naravane said, "We can no longer rely on the US as a consistent strategic partner."

In response, he outlined five necessary changes to India's doctrine. First, India must "embrace the reality of a multipolar world and diversify its strategic partnerships." He proposed exploring "a new Quad comprising Australia, Japan, and India", with countries like the Philippines in the South China Sea region. "In this period of uncertainty, the Quad summit scheduled to be held in India later this year is unlikely to materialise."

He also called to "resuscitate SAARC" to reduce reliance on any single power. SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation), founded in 1985 to promote economic and regional integration, gradually became defunct due to political and security tensions between India and Pakistan. Frequent cross-border terrorism and Pakistan's repeated attempts to internationalise the Kashmir issue stalled cooperation.

Second, Naravane emphasised accelerated defence modernisation. "The recent success of the S400 air defense system in intercepting Pakistani aircraft during Operation Sindoor underscores the importance of technological superiority," he said. He called for reforming the DRDO to focus exclusively on R&D, and faster procurement cycles.

Third, Naravane urged an overhaul of internal security systems. "Intelligence coordination between central and state agencies must be streamlined," he said, and advocated deeper integration of paramilitary forces (PMF) with the army, including absorbing released Agniveers into the PMF.

Fourth, he said India must "recalibrate its nuclear posture." While affirming a no-first-use policy, he argued India must "signal readiness to respond decisively to any nuclear blackmail," and rearticulate policy "with regard to launch on warning."

Fifth, he advised using economic strength strategically. "India must continue to liberalise its economy, attract foreign investment, and build infrastructure corridors." He pointed to initiatives like the IMEC and said India should pursue pending ASEAN trade agreements and adopt a "multipolar export strategy" to offset US tariffs.

"The US may be our largest trading partner but it is certainly not the only one-the rest of the world still accounts for around 70% of our trade," he noted.

Naravane concluded with a call to invest in "strategic communication" to counter hostile narratives and project India as a "net security provider" for the Indo-Pacific. "The recalibration must begin now," he said. "India must chart its own course guided not by fear but by foresight."