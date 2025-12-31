Explosives haul: 150 kg ammonium nitrate seized in Rajasthan's Tonk

The Rajasthan Police on Wednesday recovered a large quantity of explosive material, including 150 kg of ammonium nitrate hidden in sacks, from a Maruti Ciaz car after intercepting the vehicle during patrolling in the Tonk district, as per news agency PTI.

Two people were arrested in connection with the seizure and are being questioned. Police said preliminary investigation has suggested that the explosives were meant for blasting at illegal mining sites in the Aravalli region.

The accused have been identified as Surendra Patwa and Surendra Mochi, both residents of Bundi district, the police said, adding that they were transporting the explosive material from Bundi to Tonk.

DSP Tonk City Mrityunjay Mishra said the car was intercepted during patrolling on National Highway-52 (Tonk–Jaipur). During questioning, the accused told police they were carrying fertiliser for agricultural purposes in sacks. However, on inspection, ammonium nitrate was found instead, he said.

In addition to ammonium nitrate, the police seized 200 cartridges and six bundles of safety fuse wire, measuring approximately 1,100 metres. The Maruti Ciaz car used for transporting the material was also seized, the police said.

Mishra said that the operation was carried out promptly after receiving specific intelligence inputs.

The large-scale seizure on New Year’s Eve created panic in the region ahead of festivities.

Police said further investigation is underway to ascertain the source, destination, intended use, and possible links of the seized explosive material.

Ammonium nitrate serves as the main ingredient in industrial explosives for blasting rock in open-pit mines and quarries. Because of its high energy potential, the substance is strictly regulated, with strict standards for storage, handling, and transportation, and is often used legally in controlled blasting for mining.

(With inputs from PTI )