Normal life in Mumbai -- India's financial capital -- was marred by heavy rainfall and the subsequent waterlogging that led to massive traffic jams. The most damning evidence of the metropolis' crumbling infrastructure was seen on the heavily inundated Andheri subway.

The Andheri subway was witness to severe waterlogging, causing it to be shut for public commute and impacting traffic movement. A user recently shared the video of the heavily inundated Andheri subway and lamented over the quality of life in Mumbai.

Sharing the 28-second-long video, the user wrote: "Just fifteen minutes of rain, and the Andheri subway is flooded. And this isn’t just rainwater, it’s a filthy mix of rain, clogged sewage, choked drains, roadside garbage, and sludge. What quality of life man!"

Just fifteen minutes of rain, and the Andheri subway is flooded. And this isn't just rainwater, it's a filthy mix of rain, clogged sewage, choked drains, roadside garbage, and sludge.



What quality of life man!

Social media users agreed with the user's take and took shots at the state government for the dismal condition of Mumbai in rains. A user suggested that decongestion should be the mantra that every city, town and village should adopt.

" 'Decongest' should be the mantra for every city, town or village because the abuse of space can’t be handled anymore. Hum 2 Hamare 2 clearly didn’t work & we grew in population from 34 Cr to 140 Cr in 75 years but the rivers, drains, rain harvesting open spaces kept shrinking. We covered every open space and made buildings, slums to house maybe 100 times the people it could hold. And now we are facing the music (sic)," the user wrote.

Another user claimed that Andheri subway is "a proper railway bridge for water". The user wrote: "Andheri subway was never a subway. It was a proper railway bridge for water. Then city expanded and lazy planners converted waterway into a road. But water never forgets its Right of Way."

A social media user even flagged the health risks associated with the contamination of floodwaters with sewage and garbage. "The contamination of floodwaters with sewage and garbage not only disrupts daily life but also poses significant health risks, reflecting a broader challenge in urban resilience that demands immediate attention," the user explained.

A netizen questioned Bruhatmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) over the city's infrastructure being in a shambles. The user commented: "Also BMC is the richest civic body in the country. Every year they assure that they are monsoon ready. Pata nahi kya karte... abhi toh roads ke photos aane baaki hai."

A social media user had a slightly fun take on the crumbling infrastructure in Mumbai. "Mumbai bhi Jhilon ka shahar bante ja rha hai... afterall isse tourists attract hi honge... (sic)," the user said in jest.

In Mumbai, unseasonal heavy rainfall led to severe waterlogging, with areas like Andheri subway shut. Local train services experienced minor delays due to water on the tracks.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Mumbai has warned of continued rain and storm activity due to a cyclonic circulation over the east-central Arabian Sea, with "a possibility of heavy rainfall with thunder at some places, accompanied by gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph or possibly higher at isolated locations."

An orange alert has been issued for several areas, including Pune and Ratnagiri. Heavy rains in Pune have caused water leakage at the airport and street flooding from unclean drains.

SpiceJet warned passengers: "Due to bad weather in Pune (PNQ), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status." Train services on the Konkan Railway route were disrupted due to a landslide, though normal operations resumed after clearance.