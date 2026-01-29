Five Delhi schools get bomb threats: Evacuations ordered, dog squads sweep campuses; List of schools here

Five schools in Delhi received bomb threats on Thursday morning, forcing authorities to step in with emergency evacuations and intensive security checks across campuses.

Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said alerts were received by Loreto Convent in Delhi Cantonment, Don Bosco in Chittaranjan Park, and Carmel Convent schools in Anand Niketan and Dwarka. Sardar Patel Vidyalaya in Lodhi Estate also issued an official message to parents after it was informed of a similar threat.

Advertisement

Police and fire officials were alerted soon after the threats were flagged, triggering standard security drills, including anti-sabotage inspections. A DFS officer said teams were already present at the locations and checks were underway. "Our teams are on site, and standard operating procedures are being followed. Nothing suspicious has been found so far," the officer said.

At Sardar Patel Vidyalaya, the school administration told parents that authorities were immediately contacted and the campus was fully scanned. The message added that the premises had been cleared for normal use. "We are relieved to inform you that the premises have been declared completely safe for use. Student safety remains our highest priority, and all necessary protocols were followed promptly and responsibly. Classes will continue as usual today," it said.

Advertisement

Police sources said local teams were deployed along with bomb disposal squads and dog squads to comb through the affected campuses. In some schools, students and staff were shifted to safer holding areas as searches continued.

An investigation has been launched to trace the source of the threats, officials said.

(With inputs from PTI)