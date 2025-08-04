Flooding in 13 UP districts. Ganga flows above danger mark in Varanasi, Mirzapur, Ghazipur, Ballia

Continuous rainfall in Uttar Pradesh has caused flooding in 13 districts of the state, while rivers such as the Ganga, Yamuna and Betwa are flowing above the danger mark at several locations, officials said on Monday.

According to a report from the relief commissioner's office, the Ganga is flowing above the danger mark in Varanasi, Mirzapur, Ghazipur and Ballia. The Yamuna is above the red mark in Auraiya, Kalpi, Hamirpur, Prayagraj and Banda. The Betwa is also flowing above the danger mark in Hamirpur.

The state received 14.2 mm of rainfall on Sunday, with 24 districts recording heavy rain. The 13 flood-affected districts are Prayagraj, Jalaun, Auraiya, Mirzapur, Varanasi, Kanpur Dehat, Banda, Etawah, Fatehpur, Kanpur city and Chitrakoot.

In Varanasi, the Ganga crossed the danger mark on Monday morning, submerging the ghats, news agency PTI reported. Authorities have shifted cremation and other religious activities to rooftops and raised platforms.

According to the Central Water Commission, the Ganga was flowing at 72.1 metres in Varanasi on Monday morning, while the danger mark is 71.262 metres.

Shivam Agrahari of Ganga Seva Nidhi said the ghats are submerged and access has been cut off. The Ganga aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat is now taking place on rooftops. Cremations at Manikarnika and Harishchandra ghats are being conducted on elevated platforms.

Boat services have been suspended as a precaution. Classes in schools have been suspended and relief camps have been set up for residents of affected areas.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are patrolling the flooded areas and helping move people to safer places.

In Prayagraj, heavy rainfall over the past few days has caused the water levels of both Ganga and Yamuna to rise above the danger mark of 84.73 metres since Saturday. Over 200 villages in the district and around 60 areas within the city have been flooded.

Data from the district administration shows that at 8 am on Monday, the Yamuna was flowing at 86.04 metres in Naini and the Ganga at 86.03 metres in Phaphamau.

In the city, 107 wards and localities under Sadar tehsil are affected. The worst-affected areas are Rajapur, Beli Kachhar, Chandpur Salori, Govindpur, Chhota Baghada and Bada Baghada. In rural areas, 18 villages in Phulpur tehsil, eight in Soraon, 12 in Meja, eight in Bara and six in Handia are affected.