Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa questioned for 3 hours in POCSO Case

BJP veteran and former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa was questioned by the state police's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for three hours today in a case under the strict Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The 81-year-old leader has denied the allegations and challenged the case in the Karnataka High Court. The court has prevented the CID from arresting him.

Police have charged Yediyurappa under the POCSO Act and sections of the Indian Penal Code related to sexual harassment. The FIR was lodged following a woman's allegation that he assaulted her 17-year-old daughter during a meeting at his residence in February.

The 54-year-old complainant passed away from lung cancer last month. Her son has approached the court, demanding the arrest of the BJP veteran, stating that there has been no progress in the investigation even three months after the case was filed.

The BJP leader has dismissed the allegations, saying, "I am not complaining to anyone. Time will reveal the truth. People know what is real. Those who are playing tricks will be taught a lesson by the people."

Earlier, a warrant was issued against Yediyurappa after he failed to appear for questioning on Wednesday. He explained that he was in Delhi for political engagements and would appear before the CID team today.

BJP leaders have accused the ruling Congress of vendetta politics. However, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated that his government has never engaged in "vindictive politics" and will not do so in the future either.