scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
India
French ambassador to India's mobile phone stolen in North Delhi, police arrests 4

Feedback

French ambassador to India's mobile phone stolen in North Delhi, police arrests 4

The incident occurred on October 20 when Ambassador Mathou filed an e-complaint reporting the loss of his mobile device near the Jain Mandir in Chandni Chowk

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
French Ambassador's phone stolen in Delhi's Chandni Chowk French Ambassador's phone stolen in Delhi's Chandni Chowk

Earlier this month, four individuals were apprehended for allegedly stealing a mobile phone from Dr Thierry Mathou, the French Ambassador to India, during his visit to the bustling Chandni Chowk area in North Delhi.

The Delhi Police confirmed the arrests in a statement released on Wednesday, revealing that the stolen phone has since been recovered. The incident occurred on October 20 when Ambassador Mathou filed an e-complaint reporting the loss of his mobile device near the Jain Mandir in Chandni Chowk.

“Four persons have been arrested after French Ambassador to India, Dr Thierry Mathou filed an e-compliant that he lost his mobile phone near Jain Mandir in Chandni Chowk area on October 20. The mobile phone has been recovered," the Delhi Police statement said, as reported by news agency ANI.

Published on: Oct 30, 2024, 3:33 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement