French ambassador to India's mobile phone stolen in North Delhi, police arrests 4

Earlier this month, four individuals were apprehended for allegedly stealing a mobile phone from Dr Thierry Mathou, the French Ambassador to India, during his visit to the bustling Chandni Chowk area in North Delhi.

The Delhi Police confirmed the arrests in a statement released on Wednesday, revealing that the stolen phone has since been recovered. The incident occurred on October 20 when Ambassador Mathou filed an e-complaint reporting the loss of his mobile device near the Jain Mandir in Chandni Chowk.

“Four persons have been arrested after French Ambassador to India, Dr Thierry Mathou filed an e-compliant that he lost his mobile phone near Jain Mandir in Chandni Chowk area on October 20. The mobile phone has been recovered," the Delhi Police statement said, as reported by news agency ANI.