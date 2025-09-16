Fresh rains crush Himachal and Uttarakhand with floods, landslides

Fresh heavy showers overnight ravaged the Himalayan states of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, already battered by a series of natural disasters in recent months. Torrential rains triggered landslides, flash floods, and cloudbursts that claimed lives, damaged property, and left hundreds stranded across the hill states.

In Himachal Pradesh, three members of a family died when their house collapsed in Bragta village of Mandi district. A flash flood submerged the main bus stand in Dharampur, washing away vehicles and damaging shops. State capital Shimla received 141 mm of rain in just 12 hours, while Nagrota Suriyan recorded 135.2 mm. “Two dozen state transport buses, shops, a pump house, and a workshop in and around the Dharampur area have been damaged,” Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said on Facebook.

The state has already recorded 46 cloudbursts, 97 flash floods, and 140 landslides this year. Officials reported that 650 roads, including stretches of three national highways, are closed. Power and water supply have also been hit, with 1,250 transformers and 160 schemes disrupted. A total of 412 people have died in rain-related incidents and road accidents since June 20, including 232 in floods and landslides.

In Shimla, several vehicles were buried following a landslide near Himland. Landslides and uprooted trees also hit BCS-Vikas Nagar, PMT Colony, and Jhanjheri. Restoration works are ongoing across affected areas.

Uttarakhand was equally battered. Five people were washed away in Dehradun district, while around 300 to 400 residents were shifted to safety. About 200 children trapped by waterlogging at the Devbhoomi Institute campus in Paundha were rescued by SDRF personnel, according to Banshidhar Tiwari, Director General, Information.

The Tamsa river swelled close to danger mark, inundating the Tapkeshwar temple and submerging the iconic Hanuman statue near its entrance up to the shoulders. “I have not seen the river waters rise so high in the past 25 to 30 years,” temple priest Bipin Joshi said.

Sahastradhara, Maldevta, Santla Devi and Dalanwala were worst hit. Sahastradhara alone received 192 mm of rain, followed by Maldevta with 141.5 mm. The Ganga and Yamuna rivers were flowing close to warning levels, while the Song river overflowed, endangering a bridge in Maldevta.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami toured rain-hit areas and said, “All rivers are in spate following heavy rains. Roads have been breached at 25 to 30 places. Approach roads are cut off. Houses and government properties have been damaged. Normal life is severely affected. Rescue teams are working on a war footing to restore normalcy.”

“The state government stands with every affected family. The administration is already on alert mode, and the NDRF, SDRF, police and local administration are active,” Dhami said. His office later said he briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who assured full support from the Centre.

(With inputs from PTI)