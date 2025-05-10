From Abu Jundal to IC-814 hijacker to Masood's kin: List of top 5 Lashkar, Jaish terrorists wiped out in 'Op Sindoor'

In its most sweeping cross-border operation since Balakot, India’s Operation Sindoor eliminated over 100 terrorists in a precision strike across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May 7. Among those killed were five top operatives from Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed, whose profiles reveal deep involvement in planning and executing attacks against India, according to the sources.

The 25-minute multi-domain assault, involving air, naval and ground-based platforms, struck nine high-value terror launchpads. According to government sources, the strikes were “measured, precise, and intelligence-driven,” with each target verified through actionable intelligence.

During the strike, Indian forces neutralised Mudassar Khadian Khas, also known as Abu Jundal.

Affiliation: Lashkar-e-Taiba

Role: In-charge of Markaz Taiba, Muridke

Post-strike detail: Received a guard of honour at his funeral from the Pakistan Army

Funeral attendees: Serving Lt. General, IG of Punjab Police; wreaths from Pak Army Chief and Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz

Funeral prayer led by: Hafiz Abdul Rauf of JuD (a UN-designated terrorist)

Another key target eliminated was Hafiz Muhammed Jameel, a senior Jaish-e-Mohammed figure.

Relation: Eldest brother-in-law of Maulana Masood Azhar

Role: In-charge of Markaz Subhan Allah, Bahawalpur

Activities: Radical indoctrination and fundraising for JeM

Also killed was Mohammad Yusuf Azhar, known by several aliases including Ustad Ji and Mohd Salim.

Affiliation: Jaish-e-Mohammed

Relation: Brother-in-law of Masood Azhar

Role: Weapons trainer for JeM

Notable Involvement: Suspect in the IC-814 hijacking; linked to multiple terror attacks in J&K

Another top Lashkar operative, Khalid, alias Abu Akasha, was also confirmed dead.

Affiliation: Lashkar-e-Taiba

Role: Orchestrated multiple terror strikes in J&K

Other Activities: Weapons smuggling from Afghanistan

Funeral: Held in Faisalabad, attended by Pakistani Army officials and the Deputy Commissioner

The fifth high-value target was Mohammad Hassan Khan, a next-generation Jaish leader.

Affiliation: Jaish-e-Mohammed

Family Ties: Son of Mufti Asghar Khan Kashmiri, operational commander of JeM in PoK

Role: Coordinated terror operations in Jammu & Kashmir

Officials noted that Operation Sindoor was not just retaliatory but a show of India's resolve and capability in dismantling terror infrastructure. The operation follows the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that left 26 dead and has since triggered a wave of retaliatory and defensive actions by Indian forces.