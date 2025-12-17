From North Bengal to Kolkata: Seat-wise break-up of voter deletions in West Bengal SIR

West Bengal's voter rolls have undergone their most dramatic revision in decades. The Election Commission (EC) published West Bengal's draft electoral rolls following the SIR on Tuesday.

The commission deleted the names of more than 58 lakh voters on various grounds, including death and migration, and redrew voter profiles across districts and border belts. With this exercise, the state's electorate has dropped from 7.66 crore to just over 7.08 crore.

The EC said names were deleted on grounds of death, duplication, permanent migration, and failure to submit forms, but clarified that the figures are provisional and subject to hearings. The largest shifts have occurred in North Bengal, according to news agency PTI.

In BJP-held Dabgram-Phulbari, nearly 38,395 names were struck off out of about 3.25 lakh voters - over 12,000 of them marked as deceased and nearly 19,000 untraceable. Siliguri is expected to lose 31,181 voters, while Kalimpong could see 17,321 deletions.

In Jalpaiguri's Mal seat, 21,127 names are being removed, with similar patterns reported from Jalpaiguri Sadar, Rajganj, Nagrakata, and Dhupguri. The TMC holds many of these seats, while Dabgram-Phulbari, Maynaguri, and Nagrakata are with the BJP. Alipurduar district is set to lose over 95,267 voters, almost half marked as deceased, while Cooch Behar has seen 1.13 lakh deletions, with Dinhata (16,442) and Sitai (15,999) topping the list.

The deletions have also affected BJP-held Gangarampur and Tapan in Dakshin Dinajpur, while TMC-held Kumarganj has the lowest deletions in that district.

In Muslim-majority Murshidabad, bordering Bangladesh, over 2.78 lakh voters have been removed. In Malda, border constituencies like Kaliachak, Sujapur, Englishbazar, and Habibpur saw 12,000 to 20,000 deletions each. Altogether, the district has lost over two lakh voters from the original count of 32 lakh when the SIR process began.

North 24 Parganas, a politically sensitive district with 31 assembly seats, recorded over 7.92 lakh deletions. This includes over 3.08 lakh deaths, 2.18 lakh untraceable voters, and 2.45 lakh who shifted permanently, EC sources told the news agency.

Among BJP strongholds dominated by the Matua community, Bangaon Uttar, Bangaon Dakshin, Swarupnagar, Gaighata, Baduria, Habra, and Ashoknagar saw combined deletions of around 1.25 lakh voters.

Bhatpara, held by BJP leader Arjun Singh's son Pawan Singh, saw the highest percentage deletion in the state - 20.42% or 31,725 voters. It was followed by Barrackpore (19%), Bidhannagar (18.17%), Rajarhat (17.46%), and Kamarhati (17.39%).

By contrast, Matua-heavy and border constituencies like Bongaon North, Bongaon South, Gaighata, and Bagdah had lower deletion percentages between 1.7% and 8.6%.

In Kolkata, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Bhabanipur constituency saw 44,787 deletions. Chowringhee reported the highest number in the state, with 74,553 names deleted, followed by Kolkata Port (63,730), Ballygunge (65,171), Behala East and West (over 52,000 each), Shyampukur (42,303), and Tollygunge (35,309). Four south Kolkata assembly segments - Bhabanipur, Kolkata Port, Ballygunge, and Rashbehari - have lost more than 2.16 lakh voters, nearly 24% of their combined electorate.

Nandigram, which is with Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikari, recorded 10,599 deletions. In the industrial belt, Asansol South - won by BJP's Agnimitra Paul in 2021 by just 4,000 votes - has seen 39,202 deletions.

South 24 Parganas, with a large minority population and 30 seats, topped the list with over 8.16 lakh deletions. In contrast, Kotulpur in Bankura recorded the lowest with just 5,678 names removed.

(With inputs from PTI)