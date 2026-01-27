From rain to hail threat in Noida as IMD flags worsening weather across Delhi-NCR

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued an orange alert for almost all cities across the Delhi-NCR region, warning of a possible hailstorm in Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad.

While neighbouring NCR cities face the risk of severe weather, the national capital, Delhi, remains under a yellow alert, with thunderstorms and lightning likely, the IMD website said.

Rain lashed several parts of Delhi on Tuesday, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds, as the weather office warned of the possibility of hail over the next few hours.

A red alert was issued at 11.10 am for North West Delhi, West Delhi, South West Delhi, Outer North Delhi and parts of Central Delhi, the IMD said. Orange alerts were also issued for North East Delhi, East Delhi and Shahdara, while parts of North Delhi and South Delhi were placed under alert.

“Bad weather over Delhi NCR likely during the next two to three hours,” the weather office said.

Light rainfall was recorded across several parts of the city during the morning hours. Palam logged 3.4 mm of rain, Ridge 3.0 mm and Pitampura 2.0 mm during the three hours between 8.30 am and 11.30 am, according to official data. Janakpuri received 1.5 mm of rainfall, Mayur Vihar 1.0 mm and Ayanagar 0.1 mm, while Safdarjung and Lodi Road reported only a trace of rain. No rainfall data was available from Pusa and Najafgarh for the period.

According to the IMD, a red alert means authorities and residents need to take action as severe weather is expected, while an orange alert advises people to stay prepared and cautious due to the likelihood of adverse conditions.

The weather office said light to moderate rainfall was likely at most places, with isolated heavy spells accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds of 40 to 50 kmph and hail.

Thunderstorm activity with moderate to heavy rainfall was confined to isolated locations, including Narela, Bawana, Alipur, Kanjhawala, Rohini, Mundaka and Jafarpur.

The IMD forecast a generally cloudy sky with spells of light rain, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds during the early morning to forenoon hours. The maximum temperature is expected to fall and settle around 19 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday morning.

The weather activity has been attributed to an active western disturbance.

“Due to an active Western disturbance, light to moderate rainfall and snowfall at many places is likely over the Western Himalayan region on January 27 and 28, with isolated heavy falls and hailstorm activity on January 27, 2026,” the IMD said.

The last such intense wet spell was recorded on January 23, when Delhi witnessed the year’s first and highest January rainfall in two years, leading to a sharp drop in temperatures and brief relief from high pollution levels.

(With inputs from PTI)