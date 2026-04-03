‘Ghar wapsi soon’: All India Imam Organisation chief says PoK will rejoin India

The Chief Imam of the All India Imam Organisation, Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, on April 3 declared that Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) would "very soon" be reintegrated with India.

“I want to say one thing to our neighbouring country from standing here in Kashmir that PoK, which is an integral part of India, will definitely rejoin India because the people of PoK want to have a referendum there,” Ilyasi told reporters in Srinagar.

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Ilyasi emphasised that the people of PoK are eager to reunite with India, citing the development and prosperity seen in Jammu and Kashmir in recent years. “God willing, their ‘ghar wapsi’ will take place soon. It is the people there who want it. They are happy to see the development of Kashmir. Seeing how Kashmir is progressing today, PoK will be rejoined with India very soon,” he stated.

The Imam also expressed his satisfaction at the transformation of Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370, which revoked the region’s special status. He described Kashmir as a "new" and "excellent" place, pointing to the visible prosperity and the growing tourism sector.

“Today’s Kashmir has become excellent; there is prosperity throughout, and tourism has increased. The people here are prosperous. There was a time when young people and children here used to throw stones. Today, they have pens in their hands. They are studying,” he added.

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Ilyasi also addressed the brief decline in tourism after last year’s terror attack in the Baisaran meadows in Pahalgam, which tragically claimed the lives of 25 tourists and a local pony handler. He acknowledged the temporary setback but underscored the recovery, noting that the region’s tourism industry has bounced back strongly.

While his remarks generated significant attention, the government has not commented on his statement.