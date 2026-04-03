BT Explainer | Effective from April 1, new MF brokerage rule: What does this mean for retail investors?

Effective from April 1, 2026, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) overhauled mutual fund regulations that reduce mutual fund brokerage caps.

Under the new regulatory framework, the market watchdog has tightened the limits on brokerage costs. According to the SEBI release dated December 17, 2025, for cash market transactions, the cap on brokerage has been reduced to 6 bps (exclusive of levies), dropping from the earlier rate of 8.59 bps. Similarly, for derivative transactions, the limit is now reduced to 2 bps, down from the previous net level of 3.89 bps.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The regulator's decision is a noteworthy step towards strengthening investor protection and improving cost transparency in India’s fast-growing mutual fund industry, said Vivek Boray, partner at King Stubb & Kasiva, Advocates and Attorneys.

He noted that by "capping brokerage charges and separating them from the overall expense structure, SEBI is ensuring that investors have a clearer view of the actual costs involved in managing their investments.”

Adding behind the new 2026 regulations, the official SEBI release said, “While simplifying compliance, the revised framework retains the core principles, safeguards, and regulatory intent built over the years, and further strengthens investor protection, transparency, and governance standards within the mutual fund ecosystem.”

What does this mean for the investor's wallet?

Advertisement

For retail investors, the immediate day-to-day financial impact might look small, as Boray said that "brokerage costs form only a small portion of the overall expense ratio." Boray said that even marginal reductions in costs can translate into better long-term returns through compounding, particularly for systematic investment plan (SIP) investors who remain invested for extended periods.

The reduced caps are expected to discourage excessive portfolio churn by fund managers, naturally pushing them toward more disciplined investment strategies, Boray said.

“By unbundling brokerage and other transaction costs from the core management fee, investors can now more easily compare funds and evaluate whether the expenses incurred are justified by performance,” Boray added.

As Boray concluded, the newly implemented rule reinforces the principle of cost efficiency and accountability in fund management, which is a significant development as retail participation in mutual funds grows across India.

