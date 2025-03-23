'Got land at throwaway rates...': First Global CMD Devina Mehra blasts private hospitals for neglecting EWS patients

Devina Mehra, founder and CMD of asset management firm 'First Global', on Sunday slammed private hospitals over disturbing allegations of how they treat patients from the Economically Weaker Section (EWS). Her comments came in response to a viral thread detailing an elderly woman's alleged mistreatment at a private hospital in Delhi.

Calling the episode 'shameful', Mehra said, "Reminder that they are NOT being told to do social service. The hospitals got land at throwaway rates precisely on the condition that they would treat a certain number of patients at reduced or zero cost. Total disregard for human life and their duties. Cannot condemn this in strong enough words! Wish someone takes it up as a PIL."

Shameful thread on how the economically weaker set are 'treated' by private hospitals



Reminder that they are NOT being told to do social service

The hospitals got land at throwaway rates precisely on the condition that they would treat a certain number of patients at reduced or… — Devina Mehra (@devinamehra) March 23, 2025

According to the thread, the patient — an emergency case — was made to wait 10 hours at the hospital, yet no real treatment. "...just primary care, no tests, no diagnosis. The moment they identified this was an EWS case, they withdrew. Minimal resources, zero urgency. As if her life mattered less,” the journalist alleged.

Doctors reportedly refused to investigate her breathing issues and instead told the family, "No ICU beds, arrange one yourself. No explanation, no referrals. Then, they pushed for discharge. No other hospital lined up. Just an elderly patient, still critical, forced out."

The thread also cited other private hospitals that confirmed EWS patients often don’t even receive required medications. “Other hospitals quietly confirmed EWS patients don’t even receive the necessary medicines. Past reports suggest that EWS beds would rather stay empty than actually be utilised. EWS has now only become a sham to avail relevant government benefits,” the journalist wrote. ICU bed data reportedly remained unchanged across days.

Eventually, the patient was admitted elsewhere, diagnosed with pneumonia, and moved out of ICU within 24 hours — highlighting the gap in treatment. "The contrast is damning. A top hospital in the heart of Delhi, dehumanising patients. If this is healthcare for the poor, what does justice even look like?” the post concluded.

