Govt approves Al Hind Air, FlyExpress as new airlines after IndiGo crisis

The Civil Aviation Ministry has approved two new airlines—Al Hind Air and FlyExpress—which are set to start operations next year. The decision comes as the ministry looks to increase the number of airline operators in the country.

Both carriers received their No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from the ministry on Wednesday, according to PTI. Along with these two, Shankh Air, based in Uttar Pradesh, is also expected to begin flights in 2026, having already received its NOC.

“Over the last one week, pleased to have met teams from new airlines aspiring to take wings in Indian skies—Shankh Air, Al Hind Air and FlyExpress. While Shankh Air has already got the NOC from the Ministry, Al Hind Air and FlyExpress have received their NOCs this week,” Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said in a post on X.

The move comes as India’s domestic aviation market continues to grow rapidly. Currently, IndiGo and the Air India Group, which includes Air India and Air India Express, together account for more than 90 per cent of the domestic market. There are currently nine operational domestic airlines, although regional carrier Fly Big suspended scheduled flights in October.

The two new airlines are expected to improve regional connectivity. Al Hind Air, promoted by the Kerala-based Alhind Group, will start as a regional commuter airline. It plans to operate ATR 72-600 aircraft initially for domestic flights, with future plans to expand internationally. “Based at the Kochi hub, Al Hind Air is actively collaborating with Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) to ensure a seamless setup of its operational base,” the airline’s website said.

The approvals come amid concerns about a duopoly in India’s domestic aviation sector. IndiGo, the largest airline, holds more than 65 per cent of the market and recently faced major operational problems. “It has been the endeavour of the ministry to encourage more airlines in Indian aviation, which is among the fastest-growing aviation markets in the world owing to the policies of the government of Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji,” Naidu said on X. He added that initiatives such as UDAN have helped smaller carriers like Star Air, India One Air, Fly91 and others play an important role in connecting regions across the country.

Earlier this month, IndiGo faced a major crisis, with thousands of flights cancelled, millions of passengers stranded and luggage misdirected. The government intervened, tightening oversight on the airline and summoning CEO Pieter Elbers and COO Isidro Porqueras before a DGCA committee.

With Al Hind Air and FlyExpress entering the sector, the ministry hopes to boost competition and make India’s domestic aviation market more reliable and efficient.

(With inputs from PTI)