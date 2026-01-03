Govt proposes aadhaar-like ID for EV batteries to ensure traceability and recycling

India’s transport ministry has proposed a sweeping new digital traceability system for electric vehicle (EV) batteries, aiming to plug gaps in recycling, safety and environmental accountability as the country’s electric mobility push gathers pace.

Under the draft Guidelines for Implementation of Battery Pack Aadhaar System, every battery producer or importer will be required to assign a 21-character unique Battery Pack Aadhaar Number (BPAN) to each battery introduced in the market, including those put to self-use. The BPAN, modelled on Aadhaar-like identification, is designed to ensure end-to-end tracking of batteries across their entire lifecycle.

Digital identity for every battery

According to the draft, the BPAN must be placed in a clearly visible and accessible location on the battery pack, chosen in a way that prevents it from being destroyed or deteriorating over time. Producers and importers will also be obligated to upload relevant Battery Pack Dynamic Data on an official BPAN portal.

The system is intended to capture and store vital information starting from raw material extraction and manufacturing, through usage, and finally to recycling or disposal. Any significant change in a battery’s attributes — such as through recycling, refurbishment or repurposing — will trigger the issuance of a new BPAN, either by the same entity or a new producer or importer.

The ministry said the framework would bring greater transparency, accountability and sustainability to India’s rapidly expanding battery ecosystem by enabling accurate tracking of battery performance, safety parameters and environmental impact.

Focus on EV batteries

Electric vehicle applications account for 80-90% of India’s total lithium-ion battery demand, far exceeding demand from industrial or non-automotive uses. Reflecting this reality, the draft guidelines propose that EV batteries be prioritised during the initial phase of standard formulation.

While the BPAN framework is recommended for industrial batteries above 2 kWh, the ministry noted that EV batteries deserve special attention given their scale, safety implications and regulatory relevance. “This approach will ensure that the Battery Pack Aadhaar framework addresses the most impactful segment of the Indian battery ecosystem in its initial phase,” the draft guidelines said.

BPAN is also expected to play a critical role in enabling second-life applications, where used EV batteries are repurposed for stationary energy storage, while ensuring compliance with environmental and recycling regulations.

Industry standards & stakeholder consultation

To ensure uniformity and regulatory acceptance, the transport ministry has recommended that the BPAN framework be taken forward through the Automotive Industry Standard (AIS) route under the Automotive Industry Standards Committee (AISC). This route follows a structured, multi-step standardisation process involving technical validation and stakeholder consultations.

The AISC committee may include representatives from battery manufacturers, EV makers, recyclers, testing agencies and regulatory bodies, ensuring that practical implementation challenges across the battery lifecycle are addressed.

As India accelerates toward digitalisation and electrification, batteries are emerging as a foundational technology — not just for electric mobility, but also for industrial operations, household energy storage, and power generation and distribution.

(With inputs from PTI)