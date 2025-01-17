GRAP 3 curbs lifted in Delhi as AQI improves to ‘poor’. Check weather forecast for weekend

The panel on Delhi-NCR's air quality revoked curbs under stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) amid a dip in pollution due to favourable meteorological conditions. As of 4 pm on January 17, the air quality index (AQI) of Delhi stood at 289, as per CPCB data.

Related Articles

Calm winds, low temperatures and foggy conditions had allowed accumulation of pollutants in the region earlier this week prompting the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to implement curbs under stage 3 and 4 of GRAP.

The panel decided to revoke stage 4 curbs on January 16 amid a dip in pollution levels following a spell of rain in the region. On January 17, air pollution level declined further amid strong winds, leading to revocation of stage 3 curbs.

GRAP Stage 3 entails a ban on non-essential construction work. Classes up to grade 5 are required to shift to hybrid mode under Stage 3. Parents and students have the option to choose online education wherever available.

Under Stage 3, the use of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel cars (4-wheelers) is restricted in Delhi and nearby NCR districts. Persons with disabilities are exempt. Stage 3 also bans non-essential diesel-operated medium goods vehicles with BS-IV or older standards in Delhi.

Unfavourable meteorological conditions, combined with vehicle emissions, paddy-straw burning, firecrackers, and other local pollution sources, leads to hazardous air quality levels in Delhi-NCR during winters.

Forecast for weekend

According to a IMD forecast the national capital will see mainly clear sky on January 18. The predominant surface wind is likely to be from the northwest direction with a wind speed less than 6 kmph during morning hours. Smog/dense fog in most of the places very likely to commence during late night hours with very dense fog in isolated places during morning hours.

There has been a fall in minimum temperature up to 01°C over Delhi/NCR during past 24 hours, the IMD said. The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are in the range of 17°C to 20°C and 8°C to 9°C, respectively. The minimum temperature was near normal and maximum temperature was below normal up to 02°C in most places.