GST cuts fuel India’s highest Navratri sales in a decade, led by auto and electronics boom

India’s consumer economy recorded its strongest Navratri sales in ten years, driven by sweeping GST reforms under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration that slashed tax rates and reignited consumer spending across automobiles and electronics.

Maruti Suzuki led the auto sector’s festive boom with a 100% jump in Navratri sales year-on-year, achieving its best performance in a decade. The automaker reported 3.5 lakh bookings and delivered 1.65 lakh vehicles in the first eight days of the festival. On Day 1 alone, the company handed over 30,000 cars — the highest single-day delivery in its 35-year history. Maruti Suzuki expects to touch 2 lakh vehicle deliveries by the end of the period, doubling last year’s 85,000-unit performance.

Advertisement

Other auto manufacturers mirrored the bullish trend. Mahindra & Mahindra, known for its XUV700 and Scorpio N, posted a 60% jump in retail sales. Hyundai saw SUVs account for over 72% of its total sales, fueled by soaring demand for the Creta and Venue. Tata Motors retailed over 50,000 vehicles, driven by models like the Altroz, Punch, Nexon, and Tiago. Hero MotoCorp reported doubled showroom footfalls, while Bajaj Auto also cited strong sales.

Consumer electronics experienced an equally robust surge. Haier’s Navratri sales climbed 85%, nearly exhausting its Diwali inventory of premium TVs, including 85-inch and 100-inch models priced above ₹2.5 lakh. The company sold between 300 to 350 units of 65-inch TVs daily during the festive window.

LG Electronics India reported “exponential growth” in sales, while Godrej Appliances posted high double-digit growth. Vijay Sales saw over 20% growth, and Reliance Retail reported a 20-25% rise, with large-screen TVs, smartphones, and fashion items driving its momentum.

Advertisement

The government’s rationalisation of GST slabs, easing the tax burden on both essential and aspirational products, created a climate of confident spending. Brands and retailers reported sales gains ranging from 25% to 100%, underscoring a revitalised consumption economy. The first half of the festive season — including Onam, Durga Puja, and Dussehra — accounts for 40-45% of annual festive sales, making it India’s most crucial consumption period.