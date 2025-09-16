GST new rates: Mother Dairy slashes milk prices by Rs 2, ghee prices cut by Rs 30; check details

Mother Dairy has announced a sharp reduction in prices across several of its popular dairy products, passing on the benefits of the recent Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate revision directly to consumers. The new prices, which came into effect immediately, cover daily essentials like milk, paneer, butter, cheese, ghee, and even its range of milkshakes. The revised prices vary between Rs 2 and Rs 30 depending on the product and pack size, offering some respite to households already facing rising food costs.

Key price adjustments

Milk: Everyday milk purchases will now be slightly lighter on the wallet. A one-litre pack of UHT toned milk has been reduced to Rs 75 from Rs 77, while the UHT double-toned milk 450 ml pouch is down to Rs 32 from Rs 33.

Paneer: For paneer, the 200 gm pack has been cut from Rs 95 to Rs 92, and the 400 gm pack from Rs 180 to Rs 174. Malai paneer is now Rs 97 for a 200 gm pack, compared to Rs 100 earlier.

Butter: Mother Dairy butter has also seen a price correction. The 500 gm pack, earlier priced at Rs 305, now costs Rs 285. The 100 gm pack has been reduced from Rs 62 to Rs 58.

Cheese and Milkshakes: Cheese lovers will see notable savings. Cheese cubes (180 gm) are now at Rs 135, down from Rs 145, while cheese slices (480 gm) have been reduced to Rs 380 from Rs 405. A 200 gm cheese block is priced at Rs 140 (earlier Rs 150), and cheese spread (180 gm) now costs Rs 110 against the earlier Rs 120. For bulk buyers, diced mozzarella (1 kg) has been lowered to Rs 575 from Rs 610.

Meanwhile, flavoured milkshakes in strawberry, mango, chocolate, and rabri variants have dropped from Rs 30 to Rs 28 for the 180 ml pack.

Ghee: Some of the biggest reductions have come in ghee, a staple in many Indian kitchens. A one-litre ghee carton pack has been slashed to Rs 645 from Rs 675, while the ghee tin (1 litre) is now Rs 720 compared to Rs 750. The pouch pack of ghee also costs Rs 645, down from Rs 675. For premium buyers, cow ghee (500 ml jar) has dropped to Rs 365 from Rs 380, while Gir cow ghee (500 ml) is now Rs 984 compared to Rs 999 earlier.

Mother Dairy’s Response

On September 4, Mother Dairy confirmed its intent to pass on the GST rate cut benefits across its portfolio. “We commend the Union Government’s decision to reduce GST rates on a wider range of dairy products, including paneer, cheese, ghee, butter, UHT milk, milk-based beverages, and ice creams,” said Manish Bandlish, Managing Director of Mother Dairy.

Mother Dairy, one of India’s largest dairy companies, recorded a turnover of Rs 17,500 crore in the last financial year. The latest move is expected to ease consumer expenses while strengthening the company’s appeal in a highly competitive market.