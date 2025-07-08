Haj Committee starts application process for Haj 2026; last date of submission July 31

The Haj Committee of India, under the Ministry of Minority Affairs, has officially opened the application process for Haj 2026. The application window that opened on July 7, will remain open till July 31, 11:59 pm.

Pilgrims who undertake the pilgrimage to Mecca must submit their applications through the official Haj portal or via the ‘Haj Suvidha’ mobile application. The government has advised the applicants to thoroughly read the Guidelines and Undertakings before submitting their forms. It also asked pilgrims to be fully prepared before embarking on the pilgrimage. “Cancellations, except in the unfortunate event of death or a grave medical emergency, will invite penalties and could lead to financial loss,” said the ministry.

Applicants must possess a machine-readable passport that was issued before the last date of application and is valid at least till December 31.

To fill the application, the Haj 2026 applicants must fill the registration form. Here’s how to apply:

Go to the official Haj Committee of India website

Go to the Haj 2026 tab, and click on the Register option at the end of the page

You will have to provide details like mobile number, email ID, name as on the passport, and other details

Once you have clicked on submit, the provided mobile number will receive an OTP

Put the OTP and activate your ID. You will be able to access the application form

Applicants will have to provide necessary documents, pay a fee, get a medical screening and fitness certificate.

Once all the formalities are done, the committee will release the lists of selected applicant eligible for the Haj pilgrimage.

