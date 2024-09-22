Devi Lal's turf: Can ex-kabaddi captain win Jat-dominated Meham for BJP?

Former Indian kabaddi team captain and BJP nominee, Deepak Hooda, is contesting the Haryana Assembly elections from the Jat-dominated Meham constituency in Rohtak district. Known for his achievements in kabaddi, Hooda is now facing a multi-cornered electoral contest as he aims to secure his party’s first victory in the constituency.

Hooda, an Arjuna awardee, hails from Chamaria village in Rohtak and was part of the Indian kabaddi team that won the gold medal at the 2016 South Asian Games. His wife, Saweety Boora, is an international boxer, and both joined the BJP around six months ago. Hooda, a political newcomer, has been visiting door-to-door for campaigning, receiving "immense" support from the people of Meham.

The Meham constituency was once a stronghold of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Devi Lal and later became a bastion for Congress' Anand Singh Dangi, who was elected MLA four times. Devi Lal won from this seat in 1982, 1985, and 1987. Thereafter, Dangi was elected MLA in 1991, 2005, 2009 and 2014

In the 2019 Assembly elections, independent candidate Balraj Kundu defeated Dangi by over 12,000 votes.

In the upcoming elections, Hooda faces Congress candidate Balram Dangi, son of former MLA Anand Singh Dangi, and sitting MLA Balraj Kundu, who now leads the Haryana Jansewak Party. Radha Ahlawat, wife of rebel BJP leader Shamsher Singh Kharkara, is also contesting as an independent candidate.

Hooda criticized Kundu and previous legislators for failing to develop the constituency. "Balraj Kundu did nothing in the constituency for development," he said, pointing to poor road conditions and waterlogging issues. Hooda promised to improve infrastructure and address local concerns if elected. "I will also work for bringing a sports university here, set up sports centres, and demand a medical or engineering college in the constituency," he added.

On the political contest, Hooda emphasized it is primarily between the BJP and Congress. He also took aim at his rival, Balram Dangi, claiming, "People of the Meham constituency have been saying that they have not seen a more arrogant person than Dangi."

Hooda expressed confidence in winning by a large margin, stating, "I feel that nobody will be able to prevent lotus from blooming in Meham. It will be a record this time." He credited his wife, Saweety Boora, for her support during the campaign, noting she has been working "day and night" with him.

Polling for the 90 Assembly seats in Haryana is scheduled for October 5, with votes set to be counted on October 8.

(With inputs from PTI)

