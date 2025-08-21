'He feels threatened by younger leaders in Congress': PM Modi attacks Rahul Gandhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a tea meeting with NDA leaders, remarked that several young leaders in the opposition, particularly in the Congress, are talented but do not get opportunities to speak because of "family insecurity". According to sources, he added that the presence of such youth leaders may be making Rahul Gandhi feel insecure and nervous.

The meeting was limited to members of the ruling alliance, with no opposition leaders present. PM Modi described the recently concluded Parliament session as a productive one, noting that important bills had been passed. He specifically highlighted the passage of the Online Gaming Bill, calling it a reform with "far-reaching impact" that directly affects the public and deserved wider discussion.

Sources said the Prime Minister also criticised the opposition for staying away from debates on crucial legislation. "They only remained engaged in creating disruptions," he said.

On August 20, Parliament cleared the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, which imposes strict rules and penalties on online money gaming companies, their promoters, and even individuals found violating provisions.

The Bill aims to regulate the rapidly expanding yet controversial online gaming sector by banning money-based games and introducing stringent punishments for offenders. In response, the All India Gaming Federation (AIGF) has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking urgent intervention and cautioning that a blanket ban could severely harm the industry.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha witnessed chaos on Wednesday after opposition members tore up copies of three contentious bills introduced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

These bills propose the removal of the Prime Minister and Chief Ministers arrested on serious charges for 30 days.