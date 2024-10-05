'He is a child, still young': Rajasthan Deputy CM after son fined Rs 7,000 for traffic violations

Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa’s son has been slapped with a Rs 7,000 for driving a vehicle with unauthorised modifications and other violations, after a video clip went viral on social media.

The video clip, filmed last week on Jaipur’s Amber Road, captured Bairwa’s son behind the wheels of the vehicle with Congress leader Pushpendra Bhardwaj’s son in the front passenger seat and two others in the back. A Rajasthan government vehicle with a police beacon could be seen tailing them in the clip.

After the clip went viral, Rajasthan’s transport department imposed a fine of Rs 7,000 on the accused and issued a notice on October 1 seeking an explanation under the Motor Vehicles Act within seven days.

According to the traffic challan, the deputy CM’s son was penalised Rs 5,000 for unauthorised modifications in the vehicle, Rs 1,000 for not wearing a seatbelt and Rs 1,000 for using a mobile phone while driving.

However, Bairwa defended his son’s act saying that ever since he became the deputy CM his son has had opportunities to associate with wealthy people and see their luxury cars.

“My son is friends with other kids from school. I want to thank the honourable Prime Minister for making someone like me the deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan. After this, if wealthy individuals allow my son to sit with them in their cars and give him a chance to see luxury cars, then I am thankful,” Bairwa said.

He clarified that his son had not yet reached the legal driving age and that the accompanying vehicle was there strictly for security. “The police vehicle was following them for protection. If people interpret it differently, that is their view, but I do not blame my son or his friends,” he added.

However, Bairwa later expressed regret over the incident, saying that he did not want his actions to tarnish his party’s image.

“He is a child, still young. I have advised him against repeating such behaviour,” the deputy CM said. He also mentioned that he did not own a vehicle, with the only one in his family being a jeep registered in his wife’s name.

Bairwa is a two-term BJP MLA representing the Dudu constituency.

(With inputs from PTI)