Heatwave grips Jharkhand: Mercury crosses 40°C, IMD predicts relief from March 19

Jharkhand is reeling under intense heatwave conditions, with temperatures crossing 40 degrees Celsius in seven districts, officials said on Sunday. Chaibasa in West Singhbhum recorded the state’s highest temperature at 41°C, soaring 7.6 degrees above normal on Saturday.

Daltonganj registered 40.7°C, while Bokaro Thermal hit 40.1°C. Jamshedpur in East Singhbhum recorded 40°C, which was 6.4 degrees higher than normal. Ranchi, the state capital, recorded 37°C, exceeding the normal temperature by 6.1 degrees. Garhwa, Godda, and Pakur also saw temperatures above 40°C.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for heatwave conditions in Seraikela-Kharswan, East Singhbhum, West Singhbhum, Dhanbad, and Bokaro for March 16. However, the scorching conditions may ease soon. "A change in the weather is expected from March 19," said Ranchi Meteorological Centre’s Deputy Director Abhishek Anand.

"Light rain has been forecast on March 19 and 20, with light to moderate rainfall expected on March 21 and 22 due to moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal and the influence of a western disturbance," he explained.

Authorities have advised people to avoid outdoor activities between 12 PM and 3 PM during the ongoing heatwave.

Delhi records hottest day of the year at 36.2°C

Meanwhile, Delhi has also witnessed unseasonably high temperatures, with Saturday’s maximum temperature reaching 33°C, 4.1 degrees above the seasonal average. The minimum temperature was 18.7°C, while humidity levels ranged between 62% and 50%, the IMD reported.

On Friday, the national capital recorded its hottest day of the year so far, with the mercury soaring to 36.2°C, 7.3 degrees above normal.

The IMD has forecast generally cloudy skies with light rain or drizzle for Sunday, offering a potential respite from the heat.