Heavy rain and thunderstorm to drench parts of Delhi-NCR tonight, says IMD

According to the latest weather forecast from the Indian Meteorological Department, heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to hit parts of Delhi and nearby cities on Friday evening, lasting for 1-2 hours. Gusty winds and isolated rainfall are also anticipated in areas including Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad from 6 pm onwards.

The IMD has forecasted light to moderate rainfall in Delhi NCR on Friday evening, with the possibility of heavy rains developing thereafter. Additionally, hailstorms and precipitation are anticipated in Delhi and nearby areas on March 29th, according to the forecast.

“Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain with heavy intensity rain over isolated places and gusty winds with speed of 40-60 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR (Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Sohana, Palwal, Nuh (Haryana) Bhiwari (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours,” IMD tweeted.

The weather agency further said, “Hailstorm/Precipitation is likely to occur over and adjoining areas of few places of Delhi ( Kanjhawala, Mundaka, Jafarpur, Nazafgarh, Deramandi), NCR (Bahadurgarh, Gurugram, Manesar) Sohana (Haryana) Bhiwari (Rajasthan) during next 1 hour.”

IMD scientists have attributed abnormal temperatures in northwest India to the influence of the Western disturbance. Along with Delhi and NCR cities, Jammu and Kashmir are expected to experience heavy rainfall, while adjoining plains may see light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorm activity, and even hailstorm activity, as per IMD's forecast.

An IMD official forecasted heat wave or warm light conditions prevailing over Maharashtra and nearby regions. Heat wave conditions are expected to continue over Madhya Pradesh for the next two days, with dry weather prevailing over central India, the official stated.