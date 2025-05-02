Heavy rainfall in Delhi-NCR sees several areas waterlogged, 4 dead; IMD issues yellow alert

A sudden downpour swept across Delhi-NCR on May 2, bringing life in the region to a near standstill. Torrential rain and gusty winds uprooted trees, stalled vehicles, and submerged roads under knee-deep water. From clogged drains to grounded flights, the storm’s impact rippled across sectors, prompting urgent calls for action from city officials.

Heavy rain lashed Delhi-NCR early morning resulting in widespread waterlogging and traffic snarls. Major areas affected included the Dwarka Underpass, South Extension, Ring Road, Minto Road, RK Puram, and Lajpat Nagar. The downpour also disrupted operations at Delhi Airport, with over 100 flights delayed due to thunderstorms and high winds.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has now issued a severe weather alert, warning of continued heavy rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds over the next three days. Forecasts indicate generally cloudy skies, light rain or drizzle, and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and dust storms. Wind speeds are expected to range between 30-40 kmph, gusting up to 50 kmph during the afternoon and evening hours.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta surveyed flood-affected zones this morning, calling the situation “alarming.” After visiting Majnu Ka Tilla, she said, “There is waterlogging in several areas. Some areas don’t even have drains. Some areas have drains that are clogged. Delhi is in a very bad condition.” Gupta has directed officials to address these issues without delay. “I’ve instructed all the officials to fix the issues as soon as possible,” she added.

The Safdarjung weather station, Delhi’s primary observatory, recorded 77 mm of rainfall. Other rainfall measurements included 78 mm at Lodhi Road, 30 mm in Palam, 19.5 mm in Najafgarh, and 32 mm in Pitampura.

Four people, including three children, died when a house collapsed following the heavy rain and strong winds.