Sorens, Marandi, Mahto: Heavyweights in Jharkhand assembly election phase 2; All you need to know

High-pitched campaigning concluded on Monday for the second and final phase of the Jharkhand assembly elections, with 38 of the total 81 seats set to go to polls on November 20. The elections pit the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led INDIA bloc against the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in a closely fought contest. The first phase of polling was held on November 13.

Key Constituencies in Focus

Eighteen of the 38 constituencies voting on November 20 are in the politically significant Santhal Paragana region, which comprises six districts. The NDA has frequently alleged during its campaign that large-scale infiltration occurred in this region during the five-year tenure of the JMM-led government.

Among the 38 seats, eight are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST) and three for Scheduled Castes (SC). Prominent candidates in the fray include Chief Minister Hemant Soren, his wife Kalpana Soren, and his sister-in-law Sita Soren from the JMM. The BJP has fielded its state president and former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi, Assembly Speaker Ravindra Nath Mahto (JMM), AJSU Party chief Sudesh Mahto, and Leader of Opposition Amar Kumar Bauri.

Voter Demographics

A total of 1.23 crore voters, including 60.79 lakh women and 147 third-gender voters, are eligible to vote in this phase. A robust polling setup has been arranged, with 14,218 polling stations established across rural and urban areas. Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi Kumar confirmed that preparations for voting have been finalised, with polling personnel set to be dispatched to their respective stations on Tuesday.

Voting will begin at 7 am and continue until 5 pm. However, at 31 booths, voting will conclude at 4 pm, although voters standing in line by then will still be allowed to cast their votes. Special measures have been taken to enhance inclusivity, with 239 polling stations being exclusively managed by women and 22 booths manned by persons with disabilities (PwDs).

Campaign Themes

Both alliances have left no stone unturned in their quest for victory. The BJP’s campaign emphasised allegations of "infiltration, corruption, and scams" under the JMM-led government. The ruling INDIA bloc, on the other hand, focused on tribal rights, welfare initiatives, and claims of political harassment.

A key factor in the election is the arrest of Chief Minister Hemant Soren by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged land fraud. The ruling alliance has termed the arrest politically motivated.

The BJP is banking on its central welfare schemes, while the JMM and its allies have highlighted their record on tribal welfare and governance.

What Happened in 2019

In the 2019 assembly elections, the JMM secured 30 seats, while the BJP won 25 seats, a significant drop from the 37 it won in 2014. The JMM-Congress-RJD alliance formed the government with a comfortable majority of 47 seats.