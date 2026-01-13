High alert in J&K’s Rajouri as multiple drones enter Indian airspace hours after Army Chief’s warning to Pakistan

Multiple drones were sighted along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Tuesday, prompting the Indian Army to open fire and step up surveillance in the area, according to reports by India Today.

According to sources, at least two drones were detected in the Rajouri sector along the LoC. Troops initiated countermeasures and fired at the aerial objects to neutralise them, following standard operating procedures.

Sources said multiple Pakistani drones were seen near the Dungala–Nabla area of the Rajouri sector and were fired upon by Army personnel. Security forces remain on high alert, and the area continues to be kept under close watch.

Separately, another drone was sighted in the Thandi Kassi area of Rajouri district, after which authorities sounded a high alert. Search operations have been launched in areas close to the LoC in Rajouri and neighbouring Poonch districts.

The drone sightings came hours after Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi issued a warning to Pakistan against ceasefire violations and cross-border provocations.

Meanwhile, anti-terror operations have been intensified in the forest belt of Billawar in Kathua district. An encounter broke out earlier on Tuesday, during which security forces and terrorists exchanged fire for around 15 minutes. Reinforcements were rushed to the area, and although firing has since stopped, the cordon remains in place. Search operations are set to resume on Wednesday morning.

The latest incident follows a similar alert sounded on Sunday evening, when security forces reported multiple suspected Pakistani drone sightings along the International Border (IB) and the LoC in Samba, Rajouri and Poonch districts.

Officials said at least five drone movements were observed in forward areas, triggering extensive ground searches to rule out the possibility of arms or contraband being dropped on the Indian side. The flying objects were seen entering Indian airspace, hovering briefly over sensitive locations, and then retreating towards Pakistan, officials added.

Earlier on Tuesday, addressing his annual press conference, General Dwivedi said India had conveyed a clear warning to Pakistan over recent UAV sightings along the LoC, stating that such activity was “not acceptable”.

The Army chief said Director General of Military Operations-level talks were held with Pakistan on Tuesday, during which India raised concerns over the latest drone movements. “We have told Pakistan to rein in its drones,” he said, adding that the Army remained fully alert and prepared to deal with any future misadventure.

General Dwivedi said the western front continued to demand close attention following the Pahalgam attack, after which Indian forces recalibrated their posture through a swift “reset strategy”. Operation Sindoor, he said, was executed with precision and remains ongoing.

“Terrorist-initiated activities have reduced, but Pakistan continues to sponsor terrorism,” the Army chief said, warning that any future misadventure would be dealt with effectively.