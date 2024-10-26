Hoax bomb threats: MeitY issues advisory to social media platforms to remove misinformation 

In response to a surge of hoax bomb threats directed at various airlines, the Ministry of Information Technology (MeitY) has urged social media platforms to fulfil their due diligence responsibilities by swiftly removing or disabling access to misinformation within the strict timelines outlined in IT rules.

The government said that beyond merely removing such content, social media intermediaries have additional obligations under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (BNSS). This includes the mandatory reporting of specific offenses committed by users, particularly those that could threaten India’s unity, integrity, sovereignty, or security.

The advisory also reminded social media platforms of their requirement under IT rules to provide relevant information and assist law enforcement agencies within a specified timeframe of up to 72 hours.

This advisory comes after over 275 flights operated by Indian carriers have faced hoax bomb threats in the past 12 days, with many threats originating from social media.

The advisory said that considering the “serious nature of the situation”, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology “reminds with emphasis” that all the intermediaries, including social media intermediaries must make reasonable efforts to disallow such malicious acts including hoax bomb threats from being disseminated on their platforms.

The IT Ministry’s advisory stated that intermediaries must act promptly to prevent the spread of harmful misinformation. They are required to take necessary actions under the IT Rules, 2021, ensuring that users cannot host or share false or unlawful information.

The government noted that if social media intermediaries fail to adhere to their due diligence obligations, they may lose the protections typically offered under Section 79 of the IT Act, making them liable for any illegal activities facilitated on their platforms.

“The exemption from liability for any third party information, data, or communication link made available or hosted by social media intermediaries as provided under section 79 of the IT Act shall not apply if such intermediaries do not follow the due diligence obligations as prescribed under the IT Act read with IT Rules, 2021 or abetted or aided, in the commission of the unlawful act,” the IT Ministry said.

Government said that social media intermediaries have a due diligence obligation under the Information Technology Act, 2000 and the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 (IT Rules, 2021) to promptly remove such misinformation that affects public order and security of the state.

The IT ministry highlighted that the ongoing hoax bomb threats not only disrupt airline operations but also pose risks to public order and national security, affecting countless citizens and potentially destabilising the country’s economic security.

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu has said that the government is considering stringent actions against those responsible for these threats, including potential legislative measures to place offenders on a no-fly list. The government has also reached out to social media companies like Meta and X for data regarding the hoax messages affecting airlines.

(With inputs from PTI)