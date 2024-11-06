'Hope under your presidency...': Sheikh Hasina's message to Donald Trump on historic return as US President

Bangladesh’s former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has congratulated Donald Trump on his resounding return as US President, highlighting his extraordinary leadership qualities and the immense trust placed in him by the American people.

Hasina, who was ousted from power in August this year, expressed hope that under Trump’s second presidency, the bilateral relations between Bangladesh and the United States would be further strengthened.

"I recall with fondness my several meetings and interactions with President Trump and First Lady Melania during his first term," Hasina said in her message. "I am confident that under his leadership, our countries will continue to work together to advance our shared bilateral and multilateral interests."

She also wished Trump and his family "good health, long life, and happiness" and extended her hopes for continued peace, progress, and prosperity for the American people.

Hasina’s congratulatory message comes at a time when Bangladesh is grappling with significant challenges. Since her removal from office, there has been a rise in violent attacks against Hindus in the country, a situation that has drawn international attention, including from Trump himself.

The President of the Bangladesh Awami League, (Prime Minister) #SheikhHasina, has congratulated Donald J. Trump on his…

In a tweet on Diwali, Trump strongly condemned the violence against Hindus, Christians, and other minorities in Bangladesh, calling it "barbaric." He remarked that such attacks would never have occurred under his administration and criticised the current US leadership for neglecting the plight of Hindus globally.

"It would have never happened on my watch," Trump said, referencing the growing violence against minorities in Bangladesh. "Kamala and Joe have ignored Hindus across the world and in America. We will also protect Hindu Americans against the anti-religion agenda of the radical left. We will fight for your freedom."

Trump also expressed his commitment to strengthening US-India relations, emphasizing his good friendship with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

I strongly condemn the barbaric violence against Hindus, Christians, and other minorities who are getting attacked and looted by mobs in Bangladesh, which remains in a total state of chaos.



It would have never happened on my watch. Kamala and Joe have ignored Hindus across the…

In a parallel development, Bangladesh's interim chief, Muhammad Yunus, also sent his congratulations to Trump, praising his leadership and expressing confidence that under Trump's stewardship, the US would continue to thrive. Yunus highlighted the long-standing friendship between Bangladesh and the US and expressed optimism for the future of their partnership.

"Bangladesh and the United States share a long history of friendship and collaboration across numerous areas of mutual interest," Yunus noted. "The relationship grew in depth and breadth during your previous term, and I look forward to working together to further strengthen our partnership."

Yunus reiterated Bangladesh’s commitment to fostering a peaceful and inclusive society, stressing that the people and government of Bangladesh are eager to partner with the U.S. in addressing global challenges. "We look forward to collaborating in your efforts to pursue peace, harmony, stability, and prosperity for all," he added.



