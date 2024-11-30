'How can this govt be a part of...': Congress questions MEA's response on Adani allegations

The Congress party criticized the Ministry of External Affairs' statement that the Indian government is not involved in the US investigation into the Adani Group. The party questioned how the government could be part of an investigation into itself. This was the first official response from the Ministry of External Affairs after the industrialist was accused of alleged fraud by US prosecutors. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that India has not yet received any request for cooperation in the case.

The MEA spokesperson stated that the Indian government is not involved in the matter at this time. In response, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh shared the remarks and wrote, "The MEA spokesperson says that the Indian Government is not part of the US probe into the Adani Group. He has simply stated the obvious. How can this Government be part of a probe into itself?"

The MEA stated that the indictment of Indian billionaire Gautam Adani by US prosecutors is a "legal matter" involving private companies, individuals, and the US Department of Justice, with New Delhi not being notified about the case beforehand. Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We see this as a legal matter involving private firms and individuals and the US Department of Justice. Obviously, there are established procedures and legal avenues in such cases, which we believe would be followed." He further added, "The government of India was not informed in advance on the issue. We have not had any conversation with the US government on it."

Gautam Adani, the founder of the Adani Group, his nephew Sagar, and another senior executive have been charged by the US Department of Justice in connection with an alleged scheme to pay USD 265 million in bribes to Indian officials. The bribes were reportedly aimed at securing contracts for solar electricity supply, which could have generated USD 2 billion in profits over 20 years. The Adani Group has rejected these allegations, calling them baseless.