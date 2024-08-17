'I got extremely worried...': Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar takes veiled swipe at Rahul Gandhi over Hindenburg appeal

In what appears to be a pointed remark aimed at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed deep concern over attempts to undermine the Indian economy.

Speaking to law students at the National Law University (NLU), Dhankhar referred to recent comments by "a person holding a constitutional position," which seemed to criticize Gandhi's call for the Supreme Court to intervene following the latest Hindenburg Research report.

Related Articles

Dhankhar voiced his worry about a narrative that he believes is designed to harm India's economic progress.

"I got extremely worried when a person holding a constitutional position, just last week, declared in a well-publicised media; I would say campaign, beseeching the Supreme Court to suo-motu (on its own) invoke jurisdiction to give wings to a narrative aimed at destroying our economy," he said.

He urged the youth to stand against forces that prioritize partisan interests over the nation's welfare, stating, "We cannot allow it. It happens, it is at the cost of our rise."

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, had recently called for the Supreme Court's intervention in response to the Hindenburg report, which targeted India's market regulator chief, Madhabi Puri Buch.

The report has been dismissed by Buch, SEBI, the Adani Group as "baseless" and "malicious."

Dhankhar also questioned the practice of courts taking suo-motu cognizance, asking students to consider if similar actions are seen in the highest courts of other countries. "Look around the globe, look at the Supreme Court in the US, the highest court in the U.K. or other formats. Has there been suo-moto cognisance even once? Has a remedy been created beyond what is provided in the Constitution?" he asked.

The Vice President's comments underscore the tension surrounding the Hindenburg report, which SEBI and the Adani Group have vehemently rejected. Buch in her defence said the report emerged after the regulator had initiated action against the Adani Group in July.

