IAF Fighter Jet near Pokhran mistakenly releases an 'air store' due to technical malfunction

An Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter aircraft experienced a technical malfunction on Wednesday, resulting in the unintended release of an "air store" near the Pokhran firing range in Jaisalmer district. Officials confirmed that the incident occurred during a routine operation earlier in the day.

In response to the situation, IAF authorities have launched an investigation to ascertain the cause of the malfunction that led to the accidental deployment. Fortunately, no casualties or property damage have been reported as a result of the incident.

The IAF announced on social media platform X, stating, "An inadvertent release of an air store from an Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter aircraft took place near Pokhran firing range area, due to technical malfunction, today. An enquiry by the IAF has been ordered to investigate into the incident. No damage to life or property has been reported."

Air stores typically encompass munitions, bombs, or other military equipment carried by aircraft. However, the IAF has not disclosed the specific type of air store involved in this incident.

Witnesses from the nearby Ramdevra village reported hearing a loud bang approximately one kilometer away from the site. Sub-Inspector Shankar Lal of the Ramdevra police station stated that locals rushed to the area upon hearing the noise and discovered fragments of an object scattered around.