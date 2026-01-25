 IAF Shubhanshu Shukla’s 18-Day mission could earn him the Nation’s highest Peacetime Gallantry Award

This Republic Day, India is likely to celebrate a new kind of hero. Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla of the Indian Air Force is set to be awarded the Ashok Chakra, the nation’s highest peacetime gallantry award, for a mission that took him far beyond our skies—to the International Space Station (ISS).

In June 2025, Shukla became the second Indian to go to space and the first to board the ISS, as part of the Axiom-4 crew.

The mission was a feat of international teamwork, involving NASA and other global partners. But for India, it was also a test of endurance, courage, and precision.

During his 18 days in orbit, Shukla carried out delicate microgravity experiments. “These tests were not just for show; they provided essential data that would help future astronauts on the Gaganyaan mission survive the harsh environment of low Earth orbit,” experts said.

The Ashok Chakra has traditionally honoured bravery on the battlefield or in life-threatening situations on Earth. Shukla’s mission proves that the final frontier—space—demands its own kind of courage.

Navigating the complexities of a multinational space station while performing high-stakes scientific work was no small feat, and his success has strengthened India’s reputation in the global space race.

But beyond the science and the awards, Shukla has become a symbol of possibility.

His journey “from an Air Force cockpit to the stars” has captured the imagination of millions, connecting India’s proud military tradition with its ambitious scientific dreams. With plans for an independent Indian space station underway, his experience will be invaluable for the next generation of explorers.

This Republic Day, Shubhanshu Shukla’s Ashok Chakra will symbolize more than his personal feat. It represents a nation stepping boldly into the universe, no longer content to simply look up at the stars.